Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.4% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $83.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.