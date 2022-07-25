Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 161,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,576,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Watts Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $344,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $13,459,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $129.97 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.25.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.