Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,540 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.33% of Capri worth $24,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Capri by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

