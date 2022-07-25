Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $23.01 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $71.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

