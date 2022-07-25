Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $30.23 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,760 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,525,670 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $30,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 379,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,711,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.