Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $163.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

