Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,052,145 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052,145 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Nomad Foods worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Nomad Foods by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.70. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

