Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,392,185 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,392,185 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.33% of Univar Solutions worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

UNVR stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNVR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,157.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,157.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,414 shares of company stock valued at $299,307 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

