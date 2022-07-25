Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,163,349 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

