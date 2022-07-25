Venus Market Capitalization Achieves $63.01 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00023886 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $63.01 million and $3.81 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,676.74 or 1.00013704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00042425 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001748 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004555 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

