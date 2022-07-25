Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 701,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,640,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 1.64% of Plantronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Plantronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 123,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Plantronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE POLY opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 311.62%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

