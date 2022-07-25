Versor Investments LP Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 162.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $227.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.18. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $298.66.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
