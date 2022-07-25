Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.37. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

