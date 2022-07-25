Versor Investments LP Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after buying an additional 82,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.09. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

