Versor Investments LP Has $75.52 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Rogers comprises 2.8% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Rogers were worth $75,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 9,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROG stock opened at $267.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.28 and a 200-day moving average of $268.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $274.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Rogers Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.