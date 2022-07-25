Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

