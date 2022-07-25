Versor Investments LP Makes New $50.95 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 636,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,951,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.9% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.3 %

ATVI opened at $79.23 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

