Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CF Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CF opened at $84.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

