Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $86.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

