Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,163,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,705 shares during the period. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics accounts for 3.6% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 2.32% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $96,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,941,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,366 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $15,675,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,335,000 after buying an additional 506,924 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,088,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after buying an additional 372,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,216,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after buying an additional 334,161 shares during the period.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

OCDX stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,761.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.61 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 41.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.