Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,458. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -3.58.

Insider Activity

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,205. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $698,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,352.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,972,793 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

