Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 10,494 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Intel by 24.2% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,209,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $109,493,000 after buying an additional 202,951 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 82.2% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 93.1% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 116.2% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 15,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.79. 792,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,361,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

