Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $701,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 457,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,011,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

