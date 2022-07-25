Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 41.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $10.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.46. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

