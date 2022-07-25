Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.