Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 18,885 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 1.22% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,881. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42.

