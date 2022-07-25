Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,957 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,112. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

