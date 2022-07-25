Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.94. 25,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

