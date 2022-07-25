Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8,385.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FNDA stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

