VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $272,463.30 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,075,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,152,406.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00.

VZIO stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

