VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.68. 190,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.18.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,932,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 288,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 303,411 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in VOXX International by 593.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

