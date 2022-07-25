VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Down 15.2%

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating) fell 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 149,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 72,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

VR Resources Trading Down 15.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.72 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30.

About VR Resources

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Bonita property that consists of 83 claims covering an area of approximately 686 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Big Ten project, which consists of 117 claims covering an area of approximately 2,417 acres in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 360 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,400 hectares in northern Ontario.

