Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 12,656 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 678,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $188,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $233.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

