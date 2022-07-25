Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $39.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.