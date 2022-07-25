Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $132.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

