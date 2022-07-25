Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $851.79.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $824.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $710.70 and a 200 day moving average of $852.35. The company has a market capitalization of $854.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

