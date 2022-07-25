Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

Featured Stories

