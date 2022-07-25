Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 362053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 6.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$119.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,590,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$440,319.72.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

