Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $132.20. 38,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $362.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.