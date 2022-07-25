Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.69-$5.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.32 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.62-$1.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.96.

WMT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.02.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walmart by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 322,302 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

