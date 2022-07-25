Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $17.33 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Coin Profile
Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,511,362 coins and its circulating supply is 80,536,150 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.