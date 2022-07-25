Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PACCAR (PCAR)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) recently:

  • 7/19/2022 – PACCAR was given a new $102.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 7/18/2022 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/13/2022 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $94.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/12/2022 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/7/2022 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $100.00 to $92.00.
  • 7/7/2022 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $88.00.
  • 7/7/2022 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $92.00.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,465. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.