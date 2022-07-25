Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PACCAR (PCAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) recently:

7/19/2022 – PACCAR was given a new $102.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $94.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $100.00 to $92.00.

7/7/2022 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $88.00.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,465. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

