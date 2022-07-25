Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lear (LEA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lear (NYSE: LEA) recently:

7/18/2022 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $153.00.

7/14/2022 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $139.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.

7/11/2022 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.

6/7/2022 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $141.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/1/2022 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $158.00.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $142.82. 353,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average of $143.95.

Get Lear Co alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Lear

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 81.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.