Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
WB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.
Weibo Price Performance
Shares of Weibo stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. Weibo has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
