Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

WB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. Weibo has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

