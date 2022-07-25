Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

WLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Westlake Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.63. 3,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,929. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Westlake will post 22.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190 over the last three months. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

