Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Raised by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.74. 47,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,833. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

