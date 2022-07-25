Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.88

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$40.88 and last traded at C$41.25, with a volume of 241694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$389.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$392.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$681,684.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,053 shares in the company, valued at C$4,197,762.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

