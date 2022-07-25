WhiteCoin Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $45.00 million and $718,168.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016108 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000881 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

