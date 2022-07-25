Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc Buys 118,750 Shares

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

On Saturday, April 30th, Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $4.72. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.60. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Wilhelmina International

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.