William Allan LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

William Allan LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.9% of William Allan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. William Allan LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Activity

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

